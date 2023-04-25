Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $111.29

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.29 and last traded at $111.29, with a volume of 137010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.68 and a 200-day moving average of $94.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

