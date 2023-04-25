Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Landmark Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $107.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.31.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Richard Ball bought 2,255 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,564.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,770.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,130 shares of company stock worth $69,758. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

