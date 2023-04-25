Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.38.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWIM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Institutional Trading of Latham Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Latham Group Trading Up 3.6 %
Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.23 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
About Latham Group
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Latham Group (SWIM)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.