Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWIM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Institutional Trading of Latham Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group Trading Up 3.6 %

SWIM opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $267.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.23 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

