Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 799 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328,044. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $119.64.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.01%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

