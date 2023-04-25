Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 112 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSI stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.21. The company had a trading volume of 83,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,741. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $294.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

