Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE GD traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.14. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

