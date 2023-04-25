Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $836,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,378.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,424,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Truist Financial Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,960,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,394,327. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

