Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 493 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at about $19,415,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth about $16,504,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth about $14,719,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $90.06. 88,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $91.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.01.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. Loop Capital increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

