Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,038 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,838,000 after buying an additional 3,058,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,734,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,807,000 after buying an additional 714,509 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,270,000 after buying an additional 604,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 267,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,490. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $32.28.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.