Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 12,182 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,351 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,182 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,693,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,070,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.