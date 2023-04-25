Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Acquired by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 10,581.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 113.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Leslie’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Leslie’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LESL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,889. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.