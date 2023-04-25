Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $948.41 Million

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lido wstETH has a market capitalization of $948.41 million and $11.49 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido wstETH token can now be purchased for $2,081.60 or 0.07449971 BTC on exchanges.

Lido wstETH Token Profile

Lido wstETH launched on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account’s share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token’s balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It’s a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don’t support rebasable tokens.

The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user’s wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.

The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido wstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

