Life & Banc Split (TSE:LBS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.85 and last traded at C$8.83. Approximately 46,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 80,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.80.

Life & Banc Split Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$310.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.77.

Life & Banc Split Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Life & Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

About Life & Banc Split

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

