Lithium Ionic (OTCMKTS:LTHCF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lithium Ionic (OTCMKTS:LTHCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities assumed coverage on Lithium Ionic in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Lithium Ionic Price Performance

OTCMKTS LTHCF remained flat at $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,679. Lithium Ionic has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

