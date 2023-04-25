Lok’nStore Group Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 5.75 (LON:LOK)

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.07) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Lok’nStore Group stock opened at GBX 852.50 ($10.65) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 838.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 891.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.15. Lok’nStore Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 674 ($8.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,060 ($13.24). The company has a market capitalization of £256.26 million, a PE ratio of 2,150.00 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, insider Simon Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.74), for a total value of £86,000 ($107,406.02). In related news, insider Charles Peal sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.24), for a total value of £10,250 ($12,801.30). Also, insider Simon Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.74), for a total transaction of £86,000 ($107,406.02). Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $18,675,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

