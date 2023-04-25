Loopring (LRC) One Day Volume Hits $17.59 Million

Loopring (LRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001214 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $442.23 million and approximately $17.59 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,331,430,935 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is a decentralized finance platform that provides protocols, infrastructure, and user-facing products for the future of finance. It offers low-fee, high-speed trading, swapping, liquidity provision, and payments while ensuring security of assets. The first zkRollup protocol on Ethereum is deployed by LOOPRING to prevent exchange and payment applications from accessing user assets. LOOPRING was founded by Daniel Wang and is an Ethereum-based project started in 2017. Users can access the decentralized exchange and payment platform through the LOOPRING Layer2 App and the LOOPRING Wallet, a self-custodial smart contract wallet.”

