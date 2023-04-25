Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 154,420 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,386,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,420 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $171,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $149.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

