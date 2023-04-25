Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,820,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 353,230 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $71,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,882,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,766,256. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

