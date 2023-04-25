Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 643,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $708,348,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $495,869,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on META. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.39.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.6 %

META stock traded down $3.39 on Tuesday, reaching $209.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,661,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,340,717. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.46. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $224.30. The firm has a market cap of $542.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,597 shares of company stock worth $12,483,981. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

