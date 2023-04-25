Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97,539 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Waste Management worth $78,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

WM stock opened at $166.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.37 and a 200-day moving average of $157.67.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

