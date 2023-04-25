M/I Homes (MHO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 11.88%. On average, analysts expect M/I Homes to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of MHO stock opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.91. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at M/I Homes

MHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $137,551.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $249,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $137,551.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,147 shares of company stock worth $2,404,310 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,798,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 41.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after buying an additional 146,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after buying an additional 29,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 63.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 367,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after buying an additional 142,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

