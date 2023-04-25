Main Street Research LLC Decreases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $2,121,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $5,330,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $8.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $618.91. 416,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,625. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $698.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $244.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $641.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.55.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Further Reading

