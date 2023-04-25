Main Street Research LLC Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Main Street Research LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 5.3% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.68.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,524. The stock has a market cap of $181.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $120.90 and a one year high of $154.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.93.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

