Main Street Research LLC Sells 11,533 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Main Street Research LLC decreased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 11,533 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $258,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,711 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $325,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,638 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,952 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 448,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 320.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 428,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $1,860,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,632 shares of company stock worth $10,456,432 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Compass Point raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,923,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,144,396. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.62.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.