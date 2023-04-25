Main Street Research LLC Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 158,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,874,000. ON Semiconductor makes up approximately 2.4% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,840,000 after buying an additional 1,656,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,054,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,305,000 after buying an additional 2,163,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,744,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,811,000 after buying an additional 214,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,361,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,101,400. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

ON traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.81. 1,706,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,558,963. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.94. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

