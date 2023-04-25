Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $856-864 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.86 million.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ MANH traded down $3.07 on Tuesday, reaching $152.68. 447,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,517. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $160.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 76.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.74.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.63%. The company had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

MANH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

