Masco (MAS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Masco to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Masco has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.10-$3.40 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $3.10-3.40 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Masco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MAS opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.18. Masco has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.92.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,222,643. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Masco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Masco by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 54,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Masco by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

