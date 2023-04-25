MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCFT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

MasterCraft Boat Trading Down 1.3 %

MCFT opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.83 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 67.61%. Analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 335,500 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $11,487,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,473,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,439,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

Featured Stories

