Mattern Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $149.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average is $97.26.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

