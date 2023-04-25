McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stake Cut by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 1.4% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.6 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,107. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average is $79.52. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $103.84.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.10.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

