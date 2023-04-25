McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35, RTT News reports. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

McDonald’s stock opened at $293.20 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $293.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,564,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.81.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

