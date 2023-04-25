McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Increased by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for approximately 9.4% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC owned approximately 0.08% of McKesson worth $38,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.7 %

MCK traded up $2.64 on Tuesday, reaching $364.56. The stock had a trading volume of 235,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,691. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.60. The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

