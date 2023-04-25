Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 0.6% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.06% of Medtronic worth $57,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $109.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day moving average is $81.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

