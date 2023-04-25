Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,148,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 59.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,708,000 after buying an additional 259,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

LMT stock opened at $480.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $480.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.52. The company has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

