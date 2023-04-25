Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $3.63 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after acquiring an additional 513,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,688,000 after acquiring an additional 150,351 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The company has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

