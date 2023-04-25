Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Expedia Group worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expedia Group Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.79.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $94.19 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $187.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

