Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 4,810 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $254.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.42 and a 200 day moving average of $257.82. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

