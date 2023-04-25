Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 4,917 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $383.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $387.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $364.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.84.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

