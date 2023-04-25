Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after buying an additional 190,304 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after buying an additional 188,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after buying an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $634.54 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

