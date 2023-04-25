Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.73. 1,067,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,476. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.94. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

