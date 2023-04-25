Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 100,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 35,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,412,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $187,482,000 after buying an additional 227,307 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,543,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,017,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,272,622. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $109.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day moving average is $81.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

