Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $485,000 in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $14,302,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 248,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,959,000 after purchasing an additional 41,988 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 154,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 68,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.41. 168,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,528. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $176.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.03.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.80.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.