Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $147,028,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 17,300.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,874,000 after buying an additional 479,392 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,565,000 after purchasing an additional 339,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 249,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,735.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 256,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after buying an additional 247,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.48. The stock had a trading volume of 595,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,784. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.85 and its 200-day moving average is $168.67. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.