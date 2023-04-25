Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 325 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 33.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.77.

3M Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MMM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.20. 2,441,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,282. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day moving average is $116.21. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

