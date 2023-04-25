Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of UTF traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,065. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.