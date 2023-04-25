Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 305.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.67. The stock had a trading volume of 566,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,322. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.78 and its 200-day moving average is $148.18.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

