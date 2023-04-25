Metahero (HERO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $648,926.36

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Metahero has a market cap of $31.21 million and $648,926.36 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

