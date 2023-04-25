Metawar Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.44 Million (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Metawar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Metawar has traded 51.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metawar has a market capitalization of $38.44 million and approximately $5.76 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metawar

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00020697 USD and is up 5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

