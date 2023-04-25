ML & R Wealth Management LLC Has $328,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $574.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $221.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

