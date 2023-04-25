Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.48

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 61352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNTK. Roth Capital cut shares of Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $926.61 million, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $49.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.80 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 4th quarter worth about $2,197,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

